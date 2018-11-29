Capitals' Michal Kempny: Set to return Friday
Kempny (upper body) is expected to play Friday night against the Devils, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.
This news originated from Capitals coach Todd Reirden, who spoke to reporters during Thursday's practice. Kempny was in attendence for the latest session, so barring a setback, the defenseman should be all systems go for the upcoming contest. He's been on a roll with two goals and just as many assists over the last five games.
More News
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Hampered by upper-body issue•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Buries goal on former mates•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Back in action•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Still day-to-day•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Will not play Wednesday versus Jets•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Bags apple Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...