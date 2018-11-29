Kempny (upper body) is expected to play Friday night against the Devils, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.

This news originated from Capitals coach Todd Reirden, who spoke to reporters during Thursday's practice. Kempny was in attendence for the latest session, so barring a setback, the defenseman should be all systems go for the upcoming contest. He's been on a roll with two goals and just as many assists over the last five games.