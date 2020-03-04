Capitals' Michal Kempny: Sitting as healthy scratch
Kempny will sit as a healthy scratch for the first time this season Wednesday against the Flyers, NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reports.
Coach Todd Reirden apparently just wants Kempny to "get a reset," so 29-year-old blueliner likely won't be out of the lineup for long. He won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to rejoin the action, as the Capitals will be right back at it Thursday against the Rangers. The former Blackhawks has notched 17 points while posting a plus-13 rating in 55 games this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.