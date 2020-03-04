Kempny will sit as a healthy scratch for the first time this season Wednesday against the Flyers, NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reports.

Coach Todd Reirden apparently just wants Kempny to "get a reset," so 29-year-old blueliner likely won't be out of the lineup for long. He won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to rejoin the action, as the Capitals will be right back at it Thursday against the Rangers. The former Blackhawks has notched 17 points while posting a plus-13 rating in 55 games this campaign.