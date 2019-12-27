Play

Kempny (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Blue Jackets, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kempny came down with a bug and will leave the Caps with just six available blueliners with teammate Radko Gudas (illness) set to tough it out. Kempny won't have to wait long for his next chance to dress with another game on tap Saturday versus Carolina.

More News
Our Latest Stories