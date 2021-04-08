Kempny (achilles) skated with the Capitals' taxi squad Thursday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kempny has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on his Achilles tendon in October. Getting on the ice with Washington's taxi squad is certainly a step in the right direction, but he's undoubtedly still a ways off from returning to game action. The 30-year-old blueliner could, however, be ready to rock in time for the playoffs. He picked up 18 points while posting a plus-19 rating in 58 games last season.