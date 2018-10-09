Capitals' Michal Kempny: Slated to make season debut
Kempny (upper body) believes he'll make his season debut Wednesday against Vegas, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Kempny was a full participant in Sunday's practice, which was the first indication he was likely nearing a return to game action. The 28-year-old blueliner, who notched four goals and nine points in 75 games last campaign, is expected to skate with John Carlson on the Capitals' second pairing against the Golden Knights.
