Coach Todd Reirden indicated after Wednesday's game that Kempny (lower body) "is going to miss some time," Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It seems highly doubtful that Kempny will be ready to return for Friday's contest against the Wild, but an update on his status is expected to come at some point that day. The Capitals have six other healthy blueliners to turn to, so a recall may not be required.