Kempny scored twice on three shots and added four PIM in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canucks.

The Capitals trailed by four goals at one point, but Kempny's pair of tallies leveled the score at five. He has three goals and five points in five games since returning from his hamstring injury that cost him the first eight games of the campaign. If fantasy owners were worried about taking Kempny in a draft, he's giving little reason for concern now that he's playing.