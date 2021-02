Kempny (achilles) skated on his own prior to Friday's practice, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kempny underwent surgery to repair his Achilles tendon in October and isn't expected to be ready to return until April at the earliest, but it's nonetheless an encouraging sign that he's already begun skating on his own. The 30-year-old blueliner picked up 18 points in 58 games last campaign.