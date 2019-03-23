Kempny (leg) is still awaiting definitive word on the extent of his injury, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kempny indicated that it will be at least a few more days before a more definitive update on the injury he sustained during Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning is available. It's looking likely that the 28-year-old's fantasy relevance for the duration of the 2018-19 regular season has all but dwindled at this point, but those in playoff formats should consider his services should he return during the postseason.