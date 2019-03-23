Capitals' Michal Kempny: Still awaiting prognosis
Kempny (leg) is still awaiting definitive word on the extent of his injury, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Kempny indicated that it will be at least a few more days before a more definitive update on the injury he sustained during Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning is available. It's looking likely that the 28-year-old's fantasy relevance for the duration of the 2018-19 regular season has all but dwindled at this point, but those in playoff formats should consider his services should he return during the postseason.
