Capitals' Michal Kempny: Still day-to-day
Kempny (illness) remains day-to-day, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Kempny was certainly missed in Wednesday's loss to the Jets and it remains unclear whether he will be healthy enough to return Friday against the Avalanche. Jonas Siegenthaler is expected to take his place in the lineup in the interim.
