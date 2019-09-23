Kempny (hamstring) has yet to be cleared for contact, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Kempny continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury sustained in March, but with the Oct. 2 regular-season opener fast approaching, the Czech blueliner's status for the start of the season remains in limbo. Similarly, the 29-year-old's fantasy value in standard leagues remains in a holding pattern after a breakout season where he compiled six goals, 25 points and a whopping plus-24 rating in 71 games.