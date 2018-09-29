Kempny (upper body) wasn't available for Saturday morning's session, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kempny is still bogged down by an upper-body injury that he sustained in Tuesday's preseason game against the Blues, which ultimately resulted in a suspension for Robert Bortuzzo, who elbowed the Washington defenseman up high. It doesn't sound like Kempny will be fit to play in Sunday's preseason finale against St. Louis, but fantasy owners really need to be prepared in case he misses the Oct. 3 regular-season opener. In that situation, Christian Djoos could fill the void.