Kempny (hamstring) won't play Thursday against Nashville, but will travel with the Capitals for Saturday's road game against the Stars, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

This news doesn't necessarily suggest Kempny will be an option for Saturday's contest, but it does indicate that he's closing in on a return to game action. Once healthy, the 29-year-old will likely replace Jonas Siegenthaler on Washington's top pairing.