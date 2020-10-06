Kempny underwent successful surgery on his Achilles tendon and will miss the next 6-8 months.

The 30-year-old blueliner reportedly suffered the injury while training in his native Czech Republic. The timetable for Kempny's return rules him out until sometime between April and June, so depending on the NHL schedule for next season, it's possible that he could miss the entire campaign. Kempny recorded 19 points in 58 games last season while skating to a plus-19.