Kempny (hamstring) is hoping to be ready for Opening Night against the Blues on Oct. 2, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kempny was not expected to be ready in time for training camp, but still appears to be on track to start the season, though the team also won't rush him back into action. The Czech's absence from preseason games could benefit the Caps as they try to get Radko Gudas acclimated to the team and give Christian Djoos some increased ice time. Kempny racked up career highs in goals (six), assists (19) and shots (111) last year and could top those numbers in 2019-20.