Capitals' Michal Kempny: Traded from Chicago
Kempny was acquired by the Capitals from the Blackhawks in exchange for a 2018 third-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Kempny was a frequent healthy scratch for Chicago, but should get a crack at regular minutes with the Capitals -- likely in favor of Madison Bowey. The blueliner obviously won't be with his Washington teammates in time for Monday's clash in Buffalo, but may be available against the Lightning on Tuesday. With just seven points on the year, the Czech clearly isn't being brought in for his scoring touch.
