Kempny (hamstring) will remain sidelined against the Stars on Tuesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kempny continues to skate with the team, but has yet to receive clearance to return to game action. In the meantime, Tyler Lewington will make his season debut in Kempny's stead. Once given the all-clear, the Czech should see 19-20 minutes of ice time per game and could still top the 20-point mark for a second straight season.