Kempny won't suit up for Sunday's Game 3 versus the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kempny served as a healthy scratch as recently as March, and he'll do so again Sunday. The Capitals desperately need a win, so they've shuffled the lines and Kempny will watch from the press box. Jonas Siegenthaler will also sit out, and Radko Gudas and Martin Fehervary will slot into the lineup.