Capitals' Michal Kempny: Will not play Wednesday versus Jets
Kempny (illness) is day-to-day but will not play Wednesday versus the Jets.
Kempny's illness doesn't appear to be serious but nonetheless his absence Wednesday is surprising. Likely to replace him will be Jonas Siegenthaler, a 21-year-old rookie that failed to record a point in his lone NHL game this season.
