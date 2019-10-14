Kempny (hamstring) will not suit up for Monday's contest against the Avalanche, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kempny claimed that he's ready to get back in the lineup but apparently he hasn't been medically cleared just yet. He hasn't made his season debut yet but it sounds like that should be coming sometime this week, possibly against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

