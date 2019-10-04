Capitals' Michal Kempny: Won't play Saturday
According to coach Todd Reirden, it's "looking like next week" for Kempny's (hamstring) return to the lineup, which means he'll miss Friday's matchup with the Islanders and Saturday's game against Carolina at a minimum, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Kempny will now set his sights on making his 2019-20 debut Tuesday against the Stars. The 29-year-old hasn't experienced game action since he underwent season-ending surgery for a torn left hamstring on April 2, so he'll almost certainly be eased in whenever he's cleared to play.
