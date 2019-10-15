Capitals' Michal Kempny: Won't play Wednesday
Kempny (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against Toronto, but coach Todd Reirden is hopeful he'll be ready to make his season debut Friday against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Kempny is clearly closing in on a return to the lineup, but the Capitals want to be absolutely sure that he's back to 100 percent before giving him the green light. However, based on Reirden's comments, that could happen as soon as Friday against New York. Another update on the 29-year-old blueliner's status will undoubtedly surface prior to that contest.
