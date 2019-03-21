Capitals' Michal Kempny: Won't return Wednesday
Kempny will not retake the ice Wednesday due to a lower-body injury, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Kempny was part of a scrum with Cedric Paquette that resulted in him immediately going down the tunnel. Unfortunately, the damage was enough to prevent him from returning and will force the Caps to play a man down along the blue line the rest of the night. The team should provide an update on his status ahead of Friday's contest against the Wild.
