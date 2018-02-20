Kempny said Tuesday that he will not play the evening's contest against the Lightning, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

Kempny's absence from the lineup Tuesday is not injury related, but rather just has to do with the fact that he arrived in Washington very late Monday night and needs some time to get adjusted to his new surroundings. He expects to play Thursday in Florida, though it's unlikely that he will receive enough ice time or take on a large enough role initially to warrant fantasy usage.