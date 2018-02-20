Capitals' Michal Kempny: Won't suit up Tuesday
Kempny said Tuesday that he will not play the evening's contest against the Lightning, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
Kempny's absence from the lineup Tuesday is not injury related, but rather just has to do with the fact that he arrived in Washington very late Monday night and needs some time to get adjusted to his new surroundings. He expects to play Thursday in Florida, though it's unlikely that he will receive enough ice time or take on a large enough role initially to warrant fantasy usage.
More News
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Traded from Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Logging limited ice time•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Making most of opportunity•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Expected to sit as healthy scratch•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Under the weather Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Logs season-low ice time Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...