Gastrin was the 37th overall pick by Washington in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A standout on the Swedish national team for several years, Gastrin earns high marks as a responsible two-way center with no noticeable weaknesses in his game. He's more of a complementary piece than a play driver from an offensive standpoint, but Gastrin thinks the game well in all three zones and can help in almost any area. He's far more likely to develop into a third-line penalty killer than a top-six, power-play option for the Capitals. Gastrin will likely marinate in Europe for the next two or three seasons.