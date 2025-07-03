Gastrin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Thursday.

Gastrin is expected to be loaned back to Swedish club MODO for the upcoming season after making his senior debut for the team last year. The 18-year-old center went pointless in his eight outings with the club but should benefit from making the move away from the academy-level team full-time. Barring a disappointing 2025-26, Gastrin figures to make the move to North America for 2026-27, likely starting out with AHL Hershey.