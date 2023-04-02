Gibson has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Capitals and will serve as a backup goalie Sunday against the Rangers.

Gibson is expected to sign an NHL contract at a later date, according to the Capitals. He posted a record of 18-7-2 with a 2.25 GAA and a .919 save percentage during his third season with Harvard University in 2022-23. The Capitals selected the 23-year-old netminder in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Gibson will fill in for Charlie Lindgren, who is out with an illness, as Darcy Kuemper's backup versus New York.