Gibson signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Capitals on Tuesday.

Gibson's new deal will begin this season. The Capitals also announced that they will place the 26-year-old on waivers Tuesday afternoon for the purpose of loaning him to AHL Hershey. Gibson has posted a 6-4-2 record, .918 save percentage and 2.48 GAA across 12 games with the Bears in 2025-26. He also made 13 appearances for ECHL South Carolina, going 8-5-0 with a 2.32 GAA and a .917 save percentage.