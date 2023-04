Gibson has signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Gibson signed an amateur tryout agreement with Washington on Sunday and was their backup goaltender versus the Rangers. Gibson was 18-7-2 with a 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage with Harvard University this past season. His contract will begin at the start in the 2023-24 season.