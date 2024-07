Gibson inked a one-year, two-way contract with Washington on Monday.

Gibson has yet to make his NHL debut, though he is just one season removed from his collegiate career at Harvard University. At best, Gibson should probably be considered fourth on the organizational depth chart, so his path to the NHL would take several injuries at this point. The Caps look poised to head into the 2024-25 campaign with Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson as their NHL duo.