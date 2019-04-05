Capitals' Nathan Walker: Brought up to big club
Washington recalled Walker from AHL Hershey on Friday.
The Capitals will likely be resting some key players Saturday, so Walker may get an opportunity to draw into the lineup against the Islanders. The 25-year-old has notched 34 points in 54 AHL appearances this season.
