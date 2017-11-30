Walker was waived for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Hershey on Thursday, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Given that he'd only been in the Capitals lineup roughly once a week, it's no surprise to see Walker dropped from the parent-club roster. The rookie picked up one goal over seven games at the highest level, but he could use more seasoning away from the pressure-cooker environment that is the NHL.