Walker faces stiff competition for a spot on the Capitals' opening night roster, JJ Reagan of NBC Sports Washington speculates.

Walker contributed a very meaningful assist during his lone playoff performance in the Spring, but that may not be enough to ward off legitimate competition from several other youngsters and the recently-signed Sergei Shumakov. Reagan suggests that the Australian winger may be better suited for the AHL ranks and occasional NHL duty. Irrespective of his status on the opening night roster, the 24-year-old winger will struggle to establish any meaningful fantasy value without consistent ice time.