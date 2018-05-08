Capitals' Nathan Walker: Grabs assist in first postseason game
Walker picked up an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 6.
Thrust into the lineup with the Caps missing three of their regular forwards, Walker saw less than nine minutes of ice time but still made his mark on the game, becoming the first Australian player to record a point in the NHL postseason. With Tom Wilson set to return from his suspension for Game 1 of the conference finals against the Lightning, Walker will likely get bumped back to the press box, but if Nicklas Backstrom (upper body) and Andre Burakovsky (upper body) both remain sidelined, the 24-year-old rookie could remain in the lineup.
More News
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Promoted to big club•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Sent to top minor-league affiliate•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Heading back to Washington•
-
Oilers' Nathan Walker: Waived Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Nathan Walker: Scooped off waivers by Edmonton•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Designated for assignment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...