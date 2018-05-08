Walker picked up an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 6.

Thrust into the lineup with the Caps missing three of their regular forwards, Walker saw less than nine minutes of ice time but still made his mark on the game, becoming the first Australian player to record a point in the NHL postseason. With Tom Wilson set to return from his suspension for Game 1 of the conference finals against the Lightning, Walker will likely get bumped back to the press box, but if Nicklas Backstrom (upper body) and Andre Burakovsky (upper body) both remain sidelined, the 24-year-old rookie could remain in the lineup.