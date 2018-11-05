Walker has cleared waivers and been assigned to AHL Hershey, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Walker was sent down to make room for the return of Travis Boyd (foot) from the injured list. The 24-year-old Aussie had one assist in three games with the Caps this year and will get a chance to hone his skills with more ice time in the minors as he awaits another crack at the big leagues.

