Capitals' Nathan Walker: Heading back to Washington
Walker was claimed off waivers by the Capitals on Wednesday.
The Australian forward has already played seven games for Washington this season, scoring one goal, and rejoins the team after a three-week stay with Edmonton, which acquired him via waivers. Due to the NHL roster freeze that's in effect until Dec. 28, Walker will remain with the Caps for the time being, though it wouldn't be surprising if he were to be moved to the minors when eligible.
