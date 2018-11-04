Capitals' Nathan Walker: Lands on waivers
The Capitals waived Walker on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
With Travis Boyd (foot) returning from injured reserve in the near future, Walker will be dropped from the roster. He's only suited up for three games, notching one assist and a plus-1 rating, and the team hopes he can clear waivers and land with AHL Hershey.
