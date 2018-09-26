Capitals' Nathan Walker: Lights lamp in exhibition game
Walker scored a goal and recorded two PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 preseason win over the Blues.
It was Walker's first goal of the preseason, as he smacked home a rebound sitting in front of the Blues' crease. With cuts coming soon, it remains to be seen whether it'll be enough to save him a spot on the 23-man roster.
