Walker had a goal in Saturday's 6-1 rout over the Canadiens.

The goal was almost icing on the cake as Walker became the first Australian player to ever dress for an NHL regular season contest. Jumping out to an early 4-0 lead may have helped, but the 23-year-old forward had an impressive 11:23 of ice time in his first game -- as well as two shots and four hits. It's unclear how much ice time the third-round pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft will get in the early going, but if he can get consistent ice time and contribute offensively, he could carve out some legitimate fantasy value in deeper formats so keep an eye on his production and ice time moving forward.