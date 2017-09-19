Capitals' Nathan Walker: Pots shorthanded goal Monday
Walker scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 4-1 preseason loss to the Devils.
The Australian forward is being watched closely this preseason, as he's a candidate to fill an opening in the bottom six created by the offseason departure of Daniel Winnik. The 22-year-old winger will need more solid performances like this one to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster, but his fantasy upside remains limited even if he does break camp with the big club.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...