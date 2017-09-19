Walker scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 4-1 preseason loss to the Devils.

The Australian forward is being watched closely this preseason, as he's a candidate to fill an opening in the bottom six created by the offseason departure of Daniel Winnik. The 22-year-old winger will need more solid performances like this one to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster, but his fantasy upside remains limited even if he does break camp with the big club.