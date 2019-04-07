Capitals' Nathan Walker: Reassigned to minors
Walker was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Postt reports.
The move is presumably to make Walker available for AHL action before the Capitals begin their playoff run on Thursday. The Australian winger could be back in the big leagues in fairly short order, as the roster limit and salary cap are irrelevant during the postseason.
More News
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Brought up to big club•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Headed to minors•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Lands on waivers•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Lights lamp in exhibition game•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Faces uphill battle for roster spot•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Grabs assist in first postseason game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...