Walker will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Aussie has been out of the lineup in Washington's last three games, but the Caps need a spark so the pesky winger will draw into an early-season showdown with the upstart Maple Leafs. With one goal to show in two contests, the 23-year-old has yet to carve out reliable fantasy value.