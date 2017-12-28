Walker was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Thursday.

The rookie who hails from Australia hasn't seen game ice since the Capitals reeled him back through waivers -- via Edmonton -- Dec. 20. He's managed one goal through seven games with the Caps, but Walker is far too inexperienced to be relied upon outside of keeper/dynasty leagues in fantasy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories