Walker is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against the Canadiens, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

This would be the first time an Australian national has appeared in an NHL regular season game, so there's plenty for Walker to celebrate. The Capitals bottom-six is in a state of flux and Walker's tenacious forechecking impressed the coaches during the preseason, so it's no surprise he will get a look in the early-going. His speed and pesky nature could give him some value in deeper formats if he can become a mainstay in the lineup, so keep an eye on his ice time and production, but his fantasy value is still quite nebulous at the moment.