Capitals' Nathan Walker: Set to make NHL debut Saturday
Walker is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against the Canadiens, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
This would be the first time an Australian national has appeared in an NHL regular season game, so there's plenty for Walker to celebrate. The Capitals bottom-six is in a state of flux and Walker's tenacious forechecking impressed the coaches during the preseason, so it's no surprise he will get a look in the early-going. His speed and pesky nature could give him some value in deeper formats if he can become a mainstay in the lineup, so keep an eye on his ice time and production, but his fantasy value is still quite nebulous at the moment.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...