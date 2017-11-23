Capitals' Nathan Walker: Struggling to find consistent role
Walker was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's 5-2 victory over Ottawa.
The 23-year-old has been in Washington the majority of the season but has only played in seven games, notching one goal. Walker found AHL success the last two seasons notching 64 points in 131 games, but with Washington having a deep forward core, he'll likely need injuries to arise to become an everyday player.
