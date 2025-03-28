Dowd notched an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Dowd had gone six games without a point, adding four shots on net and 10 hits in that span. He doesn't have to score to be valuable on the ice as a defensive center, but he's still had a decent year for a player in his role. He's at 12 goals, 24 points, 74 shots on net, 116 hits, 69 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-10 rating over a career-high 72 appearances. He's one goal and one point shy of matching his personal-best numbers from 2022-23 in each category.