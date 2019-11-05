Capitals' Nic Dowd: Available if needed
Dowd (lower body) will be available for Thursday's game against Florida, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
It isn't clear if coach Todd Reirden will insert Dowd into the lineup against the Panthers, but the 29-year-old will be available if needed. The 6-foot-2 forward has picked up three points while averaging 10:01 of ice time in 11 games this campaign.
