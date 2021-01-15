Dowd will not have his hit on Sabres center Eric Staal reviewed by the Department of Player Safety, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Dowd was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head that sent Eric Staal to the locker room late in the third period, but Pell reports the league can not ascertain from video footage if the hit actually made principal contact with the head. The 30-year-old center is expected to resume his normal role on the fourth line in the second half of Washington's two-game series against the Sabres on Friday.