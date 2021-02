Dowd recorded an assist, a minus-1 rating and two PIM during Monday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Dowd has stepped up following the absence of Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) and Lars Eller (upper body), garnering a goal and three points while averaging 17:20 over his last six games. The return of his teammates will eventually force the 30-year-old to relinquish the extra ice time he has been enjoying of late which should see his fantasy appeal regress to normal levels.