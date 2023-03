Dowd tallied an assist and four PIM during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Dowd has two points in six games since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him 12 games during January and February. With Lars Eller having been traded to the Avalanche, the 32-year-old's importance in the defensive zone becomes even more critical for a Capitals team desperate to salvage their playoff hopes, but his lack of consistent offense keeps him off the fantasy radar in most formats.